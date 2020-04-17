Bad English, iconic flex and Mama Nomi’s pain keep fans glued to 'Papa Penny Ahee'
The level of excitement on the TL on Thursday night indicated that the king of Tsonga disco music was back on the small screen.
Even before it began, Papa Penny Ahee landed on the Twitter trends list as people shared how much they missed the "larger than life" star.
A few minutes into the show, fans realised how much they missed Papa Penny and his "bad" English, and how they still haven't given an award to the person who writes the subtitles for the show. Season four's first episode was thoroughly entertaining, which made up for all the time Papa Penny and his family were not on TV.
Papa Penny and his often unorthodox advice was exactly what viewers had signed up. They were also happy to discover that the Tsonga musician was still as dramatic and "extra" as can be.
Fans knew for sure this season would be action-packed when Papa Penny began flexing.
Everybody knows no one can flex as hard as Penny Penny.
So according to Papa Penny you have to work for 3-4 months to buy this jacket #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/urVw0qOMKw— Katlego (@Katlie_B) April 16, 2020
But how can you build a house without a kitchen?! #papapennyahee pic.twitter.com/Eis2SyQoS5— Abongile Mapimpi🌹 (@Happy_Lonwabo) April 16, 2020
His "tailored" English was also a highlight for many viewers.
#PapaPennyAhee is a true reflection of "Black People Do Not Owe Anybody Proper English" pic.twitter.com/4LUteNR7ku— 𝚇𝙸𝙻𝚄𝚅𝙰 🌻 (@MbalenhleMathe8) April 16, 2020
Chief doesnt have any" door mouth" #papapennyahee pic.twitter.com/MkKzDSC5yV— 💖Miss Dee💖 (@Malatji_Dorah) April 16, 2020
However, it was mostly Mama Nomi who stole the spotlight. Papa Penny's wife let fans into her sorrow when she revealed she lost her first born son to suicide. Nicholas apparently committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, and tweeps were heartbroken to learn this.
Everyone saw the pain in Mama Nomi's eyes when she spoke about her son, and they were moved by her heartbreak. They shared sad memes to sympathise with her.
Nicholas committed suicide by jumping in front of a train ,this woman probably buried pieces and that’s very traumatic the rush over this her healing is totally oppressing , I still feel the pain by passing the house he used to live at 💔#papapennyahee pic.twitter.com/Xug1tM3ouF— Regaugetswe🦄 (@DimpledRega) April 16, 2020
Mama Nomi's pain I can't 😢😭😭#papapennyahee pic.twitter.com/Msh08gBirb— Sbongile Masina (@LadyBongs07) April 16, 2020
I love her she so strong although hurting so much there is always tears in her eyes i.hope she heals #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/5YZzoSygPe— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) April 16, 2020
#PapaPennyAhee Guys Mama Nomi goes through the most can only imagine what Kokwanes word abouts witchcraft do to her pic.twitter.com/fhVpozIpw1— Mulweli Mphuma (@mulweliRSA) April 16, 2020
No guys Nicholas jumped in front of a train ?? I can't hle, i feel the pain that Mama Nomi is feeling. I can't begin to imagine how she feels 💔 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/gKF9deXsDu— 20MuthaF#ckingPlenty 🍃🕊 (@makgwale_morasw) April 16, 2020
Mama Nomi 😭I can’t begin to imagine what she’s going through I felt her pain when she said she blames herself because she left her child behind when she got married. Don’t be hard on yourself mommy depression is a sickness your son gave in his at peace now 😭#papapennyahee pic.twitter.com/5NN4Tbvtwk— Noma Hamese (@noma_sego) April 16, 2020
#papapennyahee Mama Nomi lona 💔😭. pic.twitter.com/rJyi6FcpsZ— MaMthiya 🍃 (@Healer_Retha) April 16, 2020