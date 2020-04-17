DJ Fresh, Kaya FM and Radio 2000 win big at The Radio Awards

Some of the country's biggest radio stations and personalities were honoured at this year's The Radio Awards, with Kaya 95.9 FM, Radio 2000 and DJ Fresh among the winners.

Now in its 10th year, the awards were held online on Friday and hosted by popular comedian Loyiso Madinga.

Kaya FM and Radio 2000 walked away with Station of the Year awards, in the commercial and PBS categories respectively. Hot 91.9 FM won community Station of the Year, and Tuks FM took Campus Station of the Year.

DJ Fresh won the Afternoon Drive Presenter award, and Metro FM's Relebogile Mabotja was honoured with the News Bulletin Reader award.

The station's Thomas Msengana and Pearl Modiadie walked away with the Daytime Show award.

In the two listener’s choice categories, the My Station Most Votes award went to Ligwalagwala FM, which received the most online votes, and the My Station Loyal Listeners award went to Hot 91.9 FM, for receiving the most public votes as a ratio against its RAMS figures.

Station of the Year winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as a finalist across all general categories of The Radio Awards.

Each of the finalists submitted a further motivation which spoke to the station’s innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements and their “x-factor”.

The motivation was then scored by The Radio Awards advisory panel. This score accounted for the first half of a station’s final score, and the second half of the final score was determined by a station’s success in the other categories.

In a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, Taryn Westoby, Arena Holdings’ events division head, which manages The Radio Awards, said: “Congratulations to all of the finalists, and especially the winners for producing dynamic, captivating radio for the South African listening audience.

"It’s been a challenging period in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, and making The Radio Awards happen this year – albeit on an online platform – has meant the tireless work of radio stations around the country can be highlighted at a time when good news is really welcomed.

“This year’s awards would not have happened as successfully without firm commitment from numerous individuals. We’d like to thank the members of our advisory board, the adjudication panel, BDO South Africa and the National Association of Broadcasters for giving their time to ensure The Radio Awards remain relevant, credible and independent. A high bar has been set for 2021, and we look forward to the year ahead.”

To view the complete list of 2020 winners, please visit www.radioawards.co.za