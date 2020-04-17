Lalla Hirayama issues apology after TikTok video offends coloured women

Lalla has been added to the list of celebrities whose humour has rubbed people up the wrong way on social media. This after the video she posted of herself mimicking a coloured woman singing an adapted version of 2 Legit 2 Quit by MC Hammer attracted major backlash as the video found its way to Twitter.

In the video Lalla jokingly makes "funny" facial expressions and mimics the mannerism of some coloured women, which are quite stereotypical. Tweeps came for Lalla for “attacking” coloured women for “cheap laughs”.

“So when Lalla Hirayama runs out of ideas, she decides to make coloured women the b*** end of her pathetic jokes,” one tweep said.

Initially, Lalla stuck by her guns, saying that the video was a joke and should be taken as that, especially since TikTok is full of similar videos. She went on to block everyone with an opposing view. Watch the video below: