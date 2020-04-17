SA hip-hop dominates the Twitter trends list with Cassper at No 1, and here’s why
On Friday morning South African hip-hop artists and their songs filled the entire Twitter trends list, thanks to crazy conversations that happened in the wee hours of the morning, courtesy of Cassper Nyovest.
The conversation was ignited by a battle of hits that happened between young rappers Nasty C and Emtee, courtesy of Twezzy and Gemini Major's #The RevolutionOfHipHop.
However, long after everyone had slowly fallen off of the trends list, Mufasa was still in the top five because, once again, he managed to steer the conversation and kind of make it all about him.
The rapper, after witnessing the amicable battle between Nasty and Emtee, decided to add his two cents' worth into the conversation after hip-hop fans called for another "battle of the hits" between him and his biggest rival, AKA.
Obvs, Cass had a lot to say about that. But first, the rapper wants people to know he's intentionally putting his foot on their necks. As long as what he says leaves people pressed on the TL, he won't stop. #MrTooLegiToQuit.
Foot on their necks!!! I will never stop!!! Trending every week for the whole year. Cassper This , Cassper That. That time I'm home safe with my family, ke idlalela fifa , gta , train now and then. Ke easy. As soon as I put this phone down, i forget all about this sphitiphiti! https://t.co/zQ0DIJZ7dY— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 17, 2020
The big issue for most tweeps on Friday morning was not the fact that Cassper had said he's not afraid to enter into a hit battle with anyone (read AKA).
Nope, that one MUST be handled another way. Only one way to end that one! Respect must be enstilled and taught!!! https://t.co/kxLUDNQVMD— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 17, 2020
Nothing gone make niggas who don't like me respect my work catalog & achievements. I'm a legend bro. A solid one My! My name is in the books forever, dont matter how they feel about me. No Ig Battle is needed. They know deep down in their hearts what it is. Nobody comes close! https://t.co/LWZYTX2cm9— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 16, 2020
People were pressed because when Nasty C approached Mufasa on the TL with a suggestion for the battle, he politely and respectfully declined. They went on to have phone call conversations that they also tweeted about.
However, when Emtee tried to get a word in, Cassper hit him with "Go sleep dude, nobody is talking to you".
Needless to say the TL wasn't impressed. Check out the tweets and be the judge.
Exhibit A: Tweets to Emtee.
Mxm, Emtee tsamo robala my laatie. You've got a lot of work to do. Get on your grind and get things right. I'm not gonna let you use my name to do that. O ntwana! This is my last reply!!! Sharp sharp!! https://t.co/5Ier72wzbu— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 17, 2020
Mxm.... Wena diago trapa dilo tsa gago. https://t.co/CEyljkwjlP— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 16, 2020
Exhibit B: Tweets to and about Nasty C.
Lol, Ngcobo come on man... Tswada! Let's speak onda phone doe, see what this is about... https://t.co/GUZMGLrA3r— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 16, 2020
I just spoke to Nasty onda phone and asked if he wanted to battle me and he said NAH. Him and Gemini are tryna get me to battle someone else and explained the importance of it. I said cool, we'll see what they come up with and we can take it from there. I needed clarity myself. https://t.co/tEwPWa6Ie4— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 17, 2020
The TL couldn't ignore the fact that Cassper had clear;y used two different approaches and tones for the two rappers.
And just for control, Cassper wanted to remind folks that he'll be performing with international artists including Lady Gaga online on Saturday.
Just a young flex from the king of flex!
Kaosane ke performa le bo Lady Gaga jo. Ke nale pressure witsi. Reago spana yang bathong cause gate hakena catalog? Lemme sleep on it.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 17, 2020