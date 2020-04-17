SA hip-hop dominates the Twitter trends list with Cassper at No 1, and here’s why

On Friday morning South African hip-hop artists and their songs filled the entire Twitter trends list, thanks to crazy conversations that happened in the wee hours of the morning, courtesy of Cassper Nyovest.

The conversation was ignited by a battle of hits that happened between young rappers Nasty C and Emtee, courtesy of Twezzy and Gemini Major's #The RevolutionOfHipHop.

However, long after everyone had slowly fallen off of the trends list, Mufasa was still in the top five because, once again, he managed to steer the conversation and kind of make it all about him.

The rapper, after witnessing the amicable battle between Nasty and Emtee, decided to add his two cents' worth into the conversation after hip-hop fans called for another "battle of the hits" between him and his biggest rival, AKA.

Obvs, Cass had a lot to say about that. But first, the rapper wants people to know he's intentionally putting his foot on their necks. As long as what he says leaves people pressed on the TL, he won't stop. #MrTooLegiToQuit.