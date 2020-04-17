Sobs! Bonang has no plans to bring back her reality show: ‘That door is closed. Askies’

Media personality Bonang Matheba still stands by her word that she will not be shooting another season of her hit reality show, Being Bonang.

This comes after a fan took to Twitter this week to share a snap of B with Pinky Girl, and asked moghel for another season of the hit reality show.

Although demand for her show to be back on the small screens is high, Bonang turned down the idea.

“Oh, no baby. That door is closed! Askies.”