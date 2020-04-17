TshisaLIVE

Sobs! Bonang has no plans to bring back her reality show: ‘That door is closed. Askies’

17 April 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
Bonang Matheba has given the thumbs down to the idea of another season of her reality show.
Image: Twitter/ Bonang

Media personality Bonang Matheba still stands by her word that she will not be shooting another season of her hit reality show, Being Bonang.

This comes after a fan took to Twitter this week to share a snap of B with Pinky Girl, and asked moghel for another season of the hit reality show.  

Although demand for her show to be back on the small screens is high, Bonang turned down the idea.

Oh, no baby. That door is closed! Askies.” 

After slaying TV screens for more than two years with three seasons, Bonang confirmed in October that her reality show was coming to an end.

Taking to Twitter, the media mogul claimed the third season was one of the worst working experiences of her life.

Still, fans were still hopeful Bonang would reconsider.

Speaking about the success of her show, last year Bonang told TshisaLIVE she believed the show had won over fans because it was an honest look into her life.

“People think they know me, but they really don't. With the show they get to see the other side of me, I get to meet up with friends and just have fun. Basically, they get to see me being me with the people I love.”

