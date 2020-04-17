WATCH | Mafikizolo's Theo & his fiancée Vourne give fans a glimpse into their romance

Mafikozolo's Theo Kgosinkwe and his bae Vourne have shared intimate details about their relationship in a rare Q&A with fans.

Vourne's hustle as a content creator has worked out in favour of fans who have been granted a seat into Theo and Vourne's love life. The musician's fiancée took some questions from fans and uploaded a YouTube video in which she and Theo answered questions.

The couple revealed in the video that they met on social media after Theo popped into Vourne's DMs. Ye wena... *juicy*

"We met on social media through a business friend of mine," Theo said before adding that he saw a picture of Vourne and knew for sure that he wanted to get in touch with her.

"You know I'm the type who doesn't like to DM people because I'm afraid that people will screenshot the message and be like 'look who's in my DMs'."

"But he DM'ed me and said 'Hey sexy'... so yes. That's how we met, on social media three years ago," Vourne said.