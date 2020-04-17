WATCH | Nasty C also penned a song for Pearl Thusi, and he’s finally shared it

Emtee isn’t the only muso to write a song about actress Pearl Thusi. Even Nasty C has penned a track to show his appreciation of the star.

In a live chat on Instagram with Castle Lite Unlocked this week, Nasty C revealed that he wrote a song for Pearl a few years but never finished it.

“It’s a song I made about Pearl Thusi a couple of years ago. I just never got the chance to finish it. She has never even heard it,” he said.

He said Pearl often went through the most, and he wanted to send her messages of encouragement with his song.

“This is just like a salute to her. She is like a sister to me. She has been always showing love, since the beginning. People give her unnecessary s**t so I made this song for her, to big her up.”

In the song, titled WUD, Nasty encourages Pearl to dust herself off and not worry about what haters may say.

He said Pearl had come a long way and doesn’t owe her critics a thing.

Check it out: