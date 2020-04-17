WATCH | Cassper, Sho Madjozi, Lady Gaga, John Legend & more live at Global Citizen concert

As the world unites to fight Covid-19, TimesLIVE will run a live stream of Global Citizen’s historic One World: Together at Home relief concert.

The special, in support of healthcare workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic globally and the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, will air at 8pm this Saturday, April 18.

Having already launched the popular United Apart SA campaign, encouraging South Africans to band together and share their experiences during lockdown, TimesLIVE will be doing its part by running a live stream of the Global Citizen concert for its readers right here on this page.

The show can also be watched on Vuzu Domestic and Vuzu Africa (DSTV channel 116), and online on DStv Now and Showmax.