Caring during the Corona crisis: 4 initiatives Black Coffee has joined to fight Covid-19

DJ Black Coffee has raised thousands of rand to help those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic and he is just getting started.

The muso has in the past month lent his name and brand to several initiatives aimed at helping health care workers, small businesses and people in need of basic food and water.

Here are four ways in which he has given back:

The government's Solidarity Fund.

The DJ raised more than R90,000 towards the government's Covid-19 Solidarity Fund last month when he hosted a live concert stream online.

The Home Brewed 001 sessions attracted donations from people around the world to help support South Africans affected by the virus.

Taking to social media, the DJ said the concert proved that “music unites”.