Caring during the Corona crisis: 4 initiatives Black Coffee has joined to fight Covid-19
DJ Black Coffee has raised thousands of rand to help those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic and he is just getting started.
The muso has in the past month lent his name and brand to several initiatives aimed at helping health care workers, small businesses and people in need of basic food and water.
Here are four ways in which he has given back:
The government's Solidarity Fund.
The DJ raised more than R90,000 towards the government's Covid-19 Solidarity Fund last month when he hosted a live concert stream online.
The Home Brewed 001 sessions attracted donations from people around the world to help support South Africans affected by the virus.
Taking to social media, the DJ said the concert proved that “music unites”.
Corona Care SA
The DJ then launched a crowdfunding page to help Corona Care SA, which aims to assist South Africans with basic necessities like water and food.
The DJ raised more than R5,000 in 24 hours towards the initiative.
“For this week, I've created a @gofundme page to help fundraise towards Corona Care who is assisting in keeping a widespread of smaller organisations running that aid in bringing basic necessities like water and food to those in true need in SA.
“By keeping these organisations running, we keep our country strong!” he said.
SAveABusiness
This week the DJ will hold a live stream to raise funds for SAveABusiness, which helps small businesses hit hard by the virus and lockdown regulations imposed by the government.
“For this Saturday's stream, I've teamed up with SAveabusiness who is dedicated to granting relief to various small South African businesses in need. Let's do our part and keep each other afloat where we can — donations are now being accepted,” Black Coffee wrote.
For this Saturday's stream, I've teamed up with SAveabusiness who is dedicated to granting relief to various small South African businesses in need. Let's do our part and keep each other afloat where we can — donations are now being accepted: https://t.co/Xb5VUYJJUz #HomeBrewed— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 14, 2020
Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home
Black Coffee will also participate in the historic One World: Together At Home global relief concert this weekend.
The line-up, which also includes South Africans Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi and Nomzamo Mbatha, was curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and will honour health care workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic globally.
Proceeds from the concert will go to the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, equipping health care workers with protective equipment, and charities providing food, shelter and other resources to those in need.