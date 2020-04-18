'Mind your own damn business' - Cassper hits back at claims he hasn’t given back during lockdown
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has hit back at those who have criticised him for not doing enough to help people in need during the lockdown.
Over the past few weeks several celebs have posted snaps of themselves giving back and handing out food in communities across the country.
One follower then jumped on to Cassper’s page to ask if he was doing the same.
Cassper responded by schooling the critic: “I'm also helping the less fortunate but I don't tweet it. I don't have to tweet it,” he said.
He said fans are confused about what they want from their idols, often leaving them between a rock and a hard place.
“Y’all don't know what y’all want. If someone posts pictures helping, y’all say they doing it for attention. When we don't post y’all think we are not helping. Mind your (own) damn business!”
I'm also helping the less fortunate but I don't tweet it. I don't have to tweet it. Yall don't know what Yall want. If someone posts pictures helping, yall say they doing it for attention. When we don't post yall think we are not helping. Mind your damn business!!! https://t.co/x18SlRgWKp— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 10, 2020
While some claimed the pandemic had “exposed” celebs who do not want to give back, others applauded Cassper for dealing with the critic and said they had receipts to prove he often gave back without posting about it online.