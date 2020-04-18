SNAPS | Somizi & Mohale give away R200,000 worth of vouchers to families impacted by Covid-19

Somizi and Mohale, like most of us, have seen the effects Covid-19 has had on many people, and the couple have taken to the streets to hand out R200,000 worth of food vouchers to those in need.

Through their Somhale Foundation, they gave vouchers to 400 families in Freedom Park and an informal settlement in Ekurhuleni over the weekend. The vouchers were worth R500 each.

“The aim of the foundation is to make the world a better place one person at a time,” Somizi said.