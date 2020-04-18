TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Somizi & Mohale give away R200,000 worth of vouchers to families impacted by Covid-19

18 April 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi and Mohale are giving back during the pandemic.
Somizi and Mohale are giving back during the pandemic.
Image: Via Somizi's Instagram

Somizi and Mohale, like most of us, have seen the effects Covid-19 has had on many people, and the couple have taken to the streets to hand out R200,000 worth of food vouchers to those in need.

Through their Somhale Foundation, they gave vouchers to 400 families in Freedom Park and an informal settlement in Ekurhuleni over the weekend. The vouchers were worth R500 each.

“The aim of the foundation is to make the world a better place one person at a time,” Somizi said.

View this post on Instagram

#SomhaleFoundation

A post shared by Somhale Foundation (@somhale_foundation) on

The celebrity couple appealed to their followers to assist with any donations that may help those who are in need.

“We had an idea that the majority of our people are in need, but had no idea how dire the situation is. We are pleading with everyone to help wherever they are with whatever they have. Anything would be appreciated, clothing, food, blankets, anything.”

LOL! Somizi pokes fun at '22-year' age gap between him and Mohale

Fans were hosing themselves!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

It's not all bad! 5 celebs who've had big wins this year ... before Covid-19 rocked the world

What a year it has been so far!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Here's how SA's celeb couples are surviving lockdown

We asked Somhale and other A-list duos how they handle the niggles that invariably crop up when you're housebound with bae
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Rachel Kolisi hits back after being trolled for straightening her two-year-old ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Social media reacts to 'Madam and Mercy' reality show debut TshisaLIVE
  3. Sophie Lichaba takes aim at Twitter trolls who drag her appearance TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Isibaya' actress Thuli Thabethe hits back at #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity thanks fans for unwavering support: Your love keeps me going TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X