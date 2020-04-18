SNAPS | Somizi & Mohale give away R200,000 worth of vouchers to families impacted by Covid-19
Somizi and Mohale, like most of us, have seen the effects Covid-19 has had on many people, and the couple have taken to the streets to hand out R200,000 worth of food vouchers to those in need.
Through their Somhale Foundation, they gave vouchers to 400 families in Freedom Park and an informal settlement in Ekurhuleni over the weekend. The vouchers were worth R500 each.
“The aim of the foundation is to make the world a better place one person at a time,” Somizi said.
The celebrity couple appealed to their followers to assist with any donations that may help those who are in need.
“We had an idea that the majority of our people are in need, but had no idea how dire the situation is. We are pleading with everyone to help wherever they are with whatever they have. Anything would be appreciated, clothing, food, blankets, anything.”
Our very first project kicks off tomorrow. We’re giving away vouchers to 400 families woth R500 each in Freedom Park and an informal settlement in Ekurhuleni. #SomhaleFoundation #LetsGiveBack @SomhaleF pic.twitter.com/y5OXbw18Bh— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) April 11, 2020