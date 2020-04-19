Cassper: ‘Building a big sustainable brand ain't easy bro’

SA's fave Cassper Nyovest is not about to agree to a reality TV show just yet until the “right coins” are offered to him.

Mzansi's MVP shared his views on the reality TV show idea after a fan revealed she would love to see her fave on the small screen giving Tsibipians the content that they deserve. She also urged the rapper to consider the call for a reality show.

As tempting as it sounded to Cassper's ears, the business-minded rapper told the fan that he'd consider it if he was offered the right amount of money.

“Eish ... the coins! They must give me the right coins!”