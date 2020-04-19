Cassper: ‘Building a big sustainable brand ain't easy bro’
SA's fave Cassper Nyovest is not about to agree to a reality TV show just yet until the “right coins” are offered to him.
Mzansi's MVP shared his views on the reality TV show idea after a fan revealed she would love to see her fave on the small screen giving Tsibipians the content that they deserve. She also urged the rapper to consider the call for a reality show.
As tempting as it sounded to Cassper's ears, the business-minded rapper told the fan that he'd consider it if he was offered the right amount of money.
“Eish ... the coins! They must give me the right coins!”
Often hailed for his high business acumen, basically putting money as the priority, a fan called out Cass for ALWAYS being about the money.
While many celebs would've seen this as a moment to clap back at the fan, Abuti Fill-Up replied and explained that the only way to stay relevant was by moving with the right kind of money.
“Building a big sustainable brand ain't easy bro. You have to move with the right coins or else you're here today, gone tomorrow cause your face was everywhere but the bank.”
