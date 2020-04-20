TshisaLIVE

Davido’s fiancée cleared of Covid-19

20 April 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Davido's fiancèe has recovered from the virus.
Nigerian artist Davido is over the moon after his fiancée Chioma Avril tested negative for Covid-19 after contracting the virus last month.

The star revealed the good news in a tweet to fans on Sunday, thanking God for her recovery.

“Glory be to God, Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid-19. Thank you all for prayers. We love you,” he wrote.

Fans have been praying and sharing well-wishes for the star and his family after he took to Instagram several weeks ago to reveal that Chioma had tested positive for the virus. He said she did not show any symptoms at the time.

“I came back recently from America after postponing my tour. My fiancée Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby.

“We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and all our close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the Covid-19 test on the 25th of March.

“Unfortunately, my fiancée’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.”

She was quarantined and tested again after a few weeks, with the results coming back negative.

