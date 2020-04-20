Lasizwe opens up: I feel like I’m in a dark hole

Reality TV star Lasizwe is known for his crazy YouTube skits, but he told TshisaLIVE he often struggles with being a public figure and having to put on a brave face amid depressing moments.

In an emotional interview, Lasizwe said he often felt like he is in "a deep, dark hole" and wants to share his experiences with fans in the new season of his reality show in the hope it will help others.

"There's a big difference between Lasizwe and Thulasizwe Dambuza. This season Thulasizwe is kind of going through a lot in terms of his personal life. He is trying not to affect the Lasizwe life, because Lasizwe is nothing but happiness and pure joy. I don't want to say much, but that's what people will see on the show."

Although the depressing episodes are not yet severe, Lasizwe said he sometimes felt a little lonely and isolated.

"I experience loneliness and isolation, and then I tap out. It's like a coming and going type of feeling. It's like you zone out of it, and sometimes you find yourself bouncing back into that feeling."

"People forget celebrities are human and we have emotions and feelings. The show will see me tapping into a lot of self-discovery which will make me easier to relate with for my audience."

Lasizwe said the reason he wants to reveal a more vulnerable side to his fans was because there is an illusion he is a happy human being who doesn't go through stuff.

"I want fans to understand that, yes, I can cheer up everyone and create videos where everyone is laughing and happy, but at the end of the day I am human and I have feelings. I also go through a range of different emotions."

Lasizwe said his sister, Khanyi Mbau, has been his guardian angel through his testing times.

"Khanyi has been in the industry for more than ten years and she knows the ins and outs more. She has been my guardian angel through my whole journey, as I am kind of dealing with this feeling, this depressed-like moment.

"She knows about the highs and low moments of the entertainment industry so she's literally my shoulder to cry on. She's been there for me since day one."