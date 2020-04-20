New OPW presenter Khanyisa Titus is not letting criticism get to her

Her debut as presenter on Mzansi Magic’s hit reality show Our Perfect Wedding may have nearly shut down the internet late last month, but Khanyisa Titus won’t let it get to her head.

The star got tongues wagging when she stepped out as host of the show, following in the footsteps of Nomsa Buthelezi, Phumeza Mdabe, Kayise Ngqula, Tumi Morake, Ayanda Mpama, Thuli Thabethe and Thembisa Mdoda.

Speaking to Drum recently, Khanyisa admitted that she was a bundle of nerves ahead of her first episode, and was overwhelmed by all the love she got.

“The cherry on top was the love I got from SA. I never imagined I’d be so well received, especially stepping into a show with so many big golden shoes to fill.”

Sis also had her share of critics, including those who felt she was “too loud” and “scripted AF”.