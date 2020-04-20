New OPW presenter Khanyisa Titus is not letting criticism get to her
Her debut as presenter on Mzansi Magic’s hit reality show Our Perfect Wedding may have nearly shut down the internet late last month, but Khanyisa Titus won’t let it get to her head.
The star got tongues wagging when she stepped out as host of the show, following in the footsteps of Nomsa Buthelezi, Phumeza Mdabe, Kayise Ngqula, Tumi Morake, Ayanda Mpama, Thuli Thabethe and Thembisa Mdoda.
Speaking to Drum recently, Khanyisa admitted that she was a bundle of nerves ahead of her first episode, and was overwhelmed by all the love she got.
“The cherry on top was the love I got from SA. I never imagined I’d be so well received, especially stepping into a show with so many big golden shoes to fill.”
Sis also had her share of critics, including those who felt she was “too loud” and “scripted AF”.
Behind the scenes with the @OPWMzansi team bringing you Ayanda and Joseph’s lovely union🎥🎬 #bts #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/1gUUoTgVYL— Khanyisa Titus (@KhanyiTitus) April 5, 2020
Khanyisa said she saw the criticism but was not letting it get to her.
“I’m truly grateful, and I take some of the criticism as constructive criticism ... I didn’t and still don’t take anything negative to heart because there was just so much love that it outshone the bad.”
Taking to Twitter after the first episode, Khanyisa said she was committed to learning and growing in her new role.
“I just wanna say thank you for all the love so far. I see all your lovely messages. I can only learn and grow from here. Please stay safe and have faith in God and all that he can do,” she wrote, in a message to fans.
Meanwhile, social media can’t get enough of Khanyisa.
Khanyisa Titus is a natural, I Stan 👌🙌🤩#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/DpVFJOc5N5— Nhlanhla Zwane 🌈 (@troybeezwane) April 12, 2020
One men ex,is definitely another men treasure -Khanyisa Titus #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/jQsts1uWcA— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) March 29, 2020
Wow new #OurPerfectWedding presenter Khanyisa Titus did a perfect job 15/10 naye, such a pleasure to watch— IG: @mam_bhele (@Mam_Bhele) March 29, 2020
Khanyisa Titus!! This lady is flippen beautiful gosh! 😍😍😍😍😢#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/sSnAWqBGcd— Keitumetse Petronella Maphokga (@KMaphokga) March 29, 2020
I love Khanyisa Titus she has soo much potential and she will excel in no time#OPW— Nosiphiwo (@Nosiphi22960404) April 5, 2020
I like Khanyisa Titus... 😍 she is not forced or awkward at all, a natural! #opwmzansi #OPW— Eviwe Khabisto (@EviweK) March 29, 2020