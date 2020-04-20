TshisaLIVE

New OPW presenter Khanyisa Titus is not letting criticism get to her

20 April 2020 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Khanyisa Titus is the new host of 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Khanyisa Titus is the new host of 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Image: Khanyisa Titus Twitter

Her debut as presenter on Mzansi Magic’s hit reality show Our Perfect Wedding may have nearly shut down the internet late last month, but Khanyisa Titus won’t let it get to her head.

The star got tongues wagging when she stepped out as host of the show, following in the footsteps of Nomsa Buthelezi, Phumeza Mdabe, Kayise Ngqula, Tumi Morake, Ayanda Mpama, Thuli Thabethe and Thembisa Mdoda.

Speaking to Drum recently, Khanyisa admitted that she was a bundle of nerves ahead of her first episode, and was overwhelmed by all the love she got.

“The cherry on top was the love I got from SA. I never imagined I’d be so well received, especially stepping into a show with so many big golden shoes to fill.”

Sis also had her share of critics, including those who felt she was “too loud” and “scripted AF”. 

Khanyisa said she saw the criticism but was not letting it get to her.

“I’m truly grateful, and I take some of the criticism as constructive criticism ... I didn’t and still don’t take anything negative to heart because there was just so much love that it outshone the bad.”

Taking to Twitter after the first episode, Khanyisa said she was committed to learning and growing in her new role.

“I just wanna say thank you for all the love so far. I see all your lovely messages. I can only learn and grow from here. Please stay safe and have faith in God and all that he can do,” she wrote, in a message to fans.

Meanwhile, social media can’t get enough of Khanyisa.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo thanks her man for keeping her calm during restrictions

Thembisa has a quarantine bae, and we are here for it.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Nomsa Buthelezi on the entertainment world being filled with haters

"The industry can make you feel inferior just because the people here have empty souls"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Kayise Ngqula remembers late hubby on son's first birthday

"If there is anything to say, it is to say thank you."
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Rachel Kolisi hits back after being trolled for straightening her two-year-old ... TshisaLIVE
  2. MaMkhize is considering 'selling bananas' instead of 'sitting around crying' TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Fresh, Kaya FM and Radio 2000 win big at The Radio Awards TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Isibaya' actress Thuli Thabethe hits back at #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Social media reacts to 'Madam and Mercy' reality show debut TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X