Simphiwe Dana: South African men are gold diggers

Songstress Simphiwe Dana came under fire on Monday after she declared on Twitter that South African men are “gold diggers”.

The star got tongues wagging in the past for some views she expressed on social media about gender-based violence, politics and feminism.

This time she claimed SA men were “the bottom of the barrel”.

“Truth is that South African men are the biggest gold diggers. They even dig the maintenance money,” she said.