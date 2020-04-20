TshisaLIVE

Simphiwe Dana: South African men are gold diggers

The star's team says she doesn't mean to cause harm with her comments

20 April 2020 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Simphiwe Dana refuses to be silenced on Twitter.
Songstress Simphiwe Dana came under fire on Monday after she declared on Twitter that South African men are “gold diggers”.

The star got tongues wagging in the past for some views she expressed on social media about gender-based violence, politics and feminism.

This time she claimed SA men were “the bottom of the barrel”.

Truth is that South African men are the biggest gold diggers. They even dig the maintenance money,” she said.

Not one to mince her words, Simphiwe went on to clap back at criticism hurled her way as the hashtag #SimphiweDanaMustFall gained popularity.

Simphiwe did not directly respond to TshisaLIVE's request for comment at the time of publishing this article, but her management said her comments were “not aimed at causing harm”.

“Simphiwe is grateful for the support of her fans. She has strong views and opinions which are not aimed at causing harm. She is excited about the release of her album this Friday and would like to thank her fans in advance for the support they have shown her over the years.”

On Twitter, Simphiwe made it clear she would not be apologising for anything.

