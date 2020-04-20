TshisaLIVE

Somizi’s cooking has got Syleena Johnson 'missing Mother Africa'

20 April 2020 - 19:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Syleena Johnson is totes in love with SA.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

US musician Syleena Johnson felt nostalgic after seeing Somizi Mhlongo do his thing in the kitchen over the weekend.

Somizi is an ace in the kitchen and has even started his own YouTube cooking show, sharing some of his fave dishes with fans.

In a series of snaps, he broke down how to make leftovers into a fancy new dish.

“Last night’s leftovers remixed to this. I don’t know what it is but it's appetising. The only thing that was gonna make it better is cheese.”

The post had many drooling, including the American R & B star.

“I miss Mother Africa,” Syleena wrote, along with heart emojis.

Somizi, who is a friend of the star, said the pair should visit each other after the lockdown.

“Babe, after this is over I'm paying you a visit and you’re coming to visit me,” he added.

Syleena is pretty much a South African at this stage, and even joked with Sowetan last year that she wanted to buy a house in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

“I feel like SA is my second home. I love it there, the vibe, and I love to be around my native people. I feel a sense of belonging. I need to get a house. I like how you love culture and music. It is a wonderful place, especially Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.”

