UN Foundation applauds DJ Black Coffee for his Covid-19 fight efforts
The star has raised more than R400k for relief
DJ Black Coffee has been praised by the United Nations Foundation (UNF) for his efforts in fighting Covid-19 after the star raised more than R400,000 in donations.
Through weekly live concerts, the DJ has supported government's Covid-19 Solidarity Fund aimed at providing aid for small businesses affected by the pandemic, and another organisation giving basic necessities to those most in need.
He has raised more than R90,000 for the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, R147,000 for Corona Cares SA and R164,000 for SAveABusiness.
Ahead of his latest concert, the UNF reached out to the DJ to thank him for his efforts to help those devastated by the coronavirus.
“We are grateful to have you support the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the fight against Covid-19. We are all in this together," the foundation said.
The foundation links the UN mother body with charities and organisations that provide relief.
Black Coffee was one of four South Africans, together with Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi and Nomzamo Mbatha, who participated in the Global Citizen’s historic One World: Together at Home relief concert over the weekend.
The show was put together to support health care workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic globally, and the WHO’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Proceeds from the concert will go to equipping health care workers with protective equipment and charities providing food, shelter and other necessities to those in need.
