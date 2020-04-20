UN Foundation applauds DJ Black Coffee for his Covid-19 fight efforts

Through weekly live concerts, the DJ has supported government's Covid-19 Solidarity Fund aimed at providing aid for small businesses affected by the pandemic, and another organisation giving basic necessities to those most in need.

He has raised more than R90,000 for the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, R147,000 for Corona Cares SA and R164,000 for SAveABusiness.

Ahead of his latest concert, the UNF reached out to the DJ to thank him for his efforts to help those devastated by the coronavirus.

“We are grateful to have you support the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the fight against Covid-19. We are all in this together," the foundation said.

The foundation links the UN mother body with charities and organisations that provide relief.