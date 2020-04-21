Cassper opens up about his bromance with Maphorisa

From “arch enemies” to now creating mad hits together, Cassper and Maphorisa have really come full circle with their friendship.

The pair, who didn't see eye to eye in December 2017 because of Maphorisa's questions around Cass notching up 10 million record sales, are now in a good space and fans are loving it.

Even though it took the two musos a few years to find their way back to each other, they seem to be glad that their beef is buried and done with.

Cassper shared on Twitter how thrilled he was that the pair have let bygones be bygones and made fire hits together.

“Me and Maphorisa used to be arch-enemies. It took a few mature conversations and we let it go cause there was mutual respect. That peace gave us the songs Phoyisa, Good for That, Ocean View, Piki Piki, Amalobolo and now Bentley. Where there is respect, things work out.”