Cassper opens up about his bromance with Maphorisa
'We used to be arch-enemies but we talked it out because we’re mature'
From “arch enemies” to now creating mad hits together, Cassper and Maphorisa have really come full circle with their friendship.
The pair, who didn't see eye to eye in December 2017 because of Maphorisa's questions around Cass notching up 10 million record sales, are now in a good space and fans are loving it.
Even though it took the two musos a few years to find their way back to each other, they seem to be glad that their beef is buried and done with.
Cassper shared on Twitter how thrilled he was that the pair have let bygones be bygones and made fire hits together.
“Me and Maphorisa used to be arch-enemies. It took a few mature conversations and we let it go cause there was mutual respect. That peace gave us the songs Phoyisa, Good for That, Ocean View, Piki Piki, Amalobolo and now Bentley. Where there is respect, things work out.”
Cassper said that because they no longer had beef, he was able to work with people in Maphorisa's circle.
In 2017, Maphorisa took to social media to question Cassper's claim that he had sold 10 million records. He then called him a liar for claiming he sold that much.
This came after Cassper shared on social media a snap of himself holding a plaque in recognition of his albums and sales.
Soon after Maphorisa's shade, Cassper blocked him on Twitter and told fans it was easier than responding to every shot aimed at him.
While fans quickly chose sides in the argument, Oskido took to Twitter and advised Maphorisa not to let the devil deceive him.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Oskido said, “It was very out of character and I called him to ask him if we could discuss it when he gets back.
“We have worked together for many years and I don't know him to be like this. I see he stopped after we spoke, so maybe that was it.”