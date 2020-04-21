DJ Maphorisa says he’s not affected by lockdown piracy: 'It's 2020 what the hell is piracy anyway?'
Research has shown that piracy has skyrocketed while people are at home under lockdown, however Amapiano king DJ Maphorisa claims he's not fazed by the illegal act.
A recent report by the Recording Industry of SA (Risa) revealed the 10 most illegally downloaded songs during the “stay safe at home” period.
The list includes: eMcimbini by Kabza de Small, Love Letter by Blaq Diamond, Tender Love by Sha Sha featuring DJ Maphorisa, Umlilo by DJ Zinhle, and Love You Tonight by MFR Souls.
Even though Lawd Porry is behind some of the most illegally downloaded tracks in the country, Maphorisa has shrugged piracy off as being "out of fashion".
Taking to Twitter, Maphorisa said, “Piracy is out of fashion we don't use CDs and DVDs anymore, we stream. I don't know what you're talking about.”
Maphorisa then reassured his fans that he was not affected by the “piracy” of any of his music and was “doing alright”.
He, however, urged people who kept commenting in his mentions to explain what piracy meant in 2020, as he doesn't believe his music can be pirated.
“Please don't put my name there, I am doing alright. OK, elaborate piracy for me ke eng ka 2020?”
Ok elaborate Piracy for me
A fan came to Porry's rescue saying Maphorisa and Kabza upload their projects on Data File Host before loading it on Spotify and iTunes.
Which he believes protects the musos music from technically falling victim to piracy.
Feeling that the fan was right, Maphorisa replied and said people just did not "get it".
