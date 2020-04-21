IN MEMES | Fans can’t believe Thembeka isn’t the villain they think she is!
After watching Thembeka manipulate and con her way out of many different situations over the years, Scandal! viewers can't believe they are "finally" watching her get outsmarted by Romeo.
Thandeka (played Masasa Mbangeni) is one of TV's most loved (or hated) villains and has held that title for a while. However, the current storyline on the drama has seen the rise of a the new master planner and starring, Romeo (played by Hungani Ndlovu).
While fans are undoubtedly fascinated and entertained by a storyline that features Thandeka as a anything weaker than the ruthless monster they've come to know and love her as, others are concerned about the character losing it's "street cred".
It's all good and well to watch the rise of Romeo's brilliance and skills as protagonist but fans low-key have a problem with Thandeka losing. So they find themselves in a dilemma, because they want to root for the underdog but they don't want to face the fact that Thandeka may not be the ghel she thinks she is!
Here are some of the reactions below.
Romeo calling an entire Thembeka Shezi little girl 😂😂😂#etvScandal pic.twitter.com/jcNHXfKLvR— Dr-Adv Charmaine (@DrAdv_) April 20, 2020
Today's opening scene bazelwane. Our King Rom Rom giving Ausi Thembeka the chestpains she deserves.😂😂😂❤❤❤ #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/OjtUsIWitI— Oneh (@Mats_Kabelo) April 20, 2020
Yooo Romeo going hard on Thembeka #etvscandal pic.twitter.com/fomqszlHiW— Thokozani🥰☠ (@45Tkzee) April 20, 2020
Thembeka is deep in the freezer Romeo done with her without evidence of anything #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/4I2qJbaKiE— . (@Tshiketani_) April 20, 2020
#etvScandal Romeo said like a gud girl to Thembeka😂😂😂😂🔥🔥a whole thembeka pic.twitter.com/vSdd2KFswI— Twarie Rikhotso (@Twari19) April 20, 2020
I have never seen u Thembeka so cornered yerr well played Romeo,you have on a stiff choke hold #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/cN1cklnGrU— Lerato 2real ntsoane (@2realli) April 20, 2020
I'm here to see Romeo handle Thembeka no Mthunzi singlehandedly #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/OP5aiIPqBv— Zitho (@zithomusic) April 20, 2020
#etvScandal— Angelino Nuvunga 🇲🇿MozBoy (@AngelinoMalate) April 20, 2020
Romeo is on top of the game... Mthunzi is the coach, thembeka is a player... But Romeo is the game pic.twitter.com/fn2oNhLJAA
Romeo Medupe is no walk over, you just got gotten Thembeka, Mthunzi did warn you that this boy is not to be underestimated #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/FAPRO1XdOH— Mario Deon Japhta (@Deejaye1978) April 20, 2020