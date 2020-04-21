TshisaLIVE

‘It’s so simple to not be an a**hole’ — Coconut Kelz tells her haters to back off

21 April 2020 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Coconut Kelz has a word for her critics.
Coconut Kelz has a word for her critics.
Image: Twitter/Coconut Kelz

Comedian Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi has fired shots at those who have criticised her skits and jokes online, telling them that negative opinions are “unkind and unnecessary”.

The star has had her followers in stitches with her gags and on Monday posted a video of her playing around on TikTok. In the video, she mimed a message to those who said they didn’t like her, telling them she “doesn’t give a f**k”.

While many laughed at the video, others slammed her for using profanity and said she was “not funny”.

Coconut Kelz hit back, saying she was just having fun.

“Hey guys. We’re all just having fun on social media. Negative opinions are really unkind and unnecessary.”

She said all those who had a problem with her work could just unfollow her.

“If you don’t like my work, or the work of other content creators, just unfollow. Like it’s so simple to not be an a**hole.”

