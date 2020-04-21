Nasty C won’t let Covid-19 kill his vibe: We still gonna do amazing things!
While the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc globally, rapper Nasty C is determined to continue on his winning streak.
The rapper told TshisaLIVE that 2020 was the year he planned to promote his music on a global scale and live that jet setter life but those plans are on hold. However, he has plenty more up his sleeve.
“It obviously delayed a lot of things, including performances around the world once my single dropped. A lot of those trips have been pushed back and it's a bummer but we are working around it. I mean, I was supposed to go to Japan for the Olympics, we did something with Coca Cola for that but yeah that's on hold ...
“On the bright side though, I have gotten more time to work on my music. I've been working on more music, tons of music, like maybe music for four more albums. Also, just before the lockdown, I bought a lot of equipment for shooting and I aim to shoot and share performances. This has given me an opportunity to be a bit more creative about my performances and I know my fans will love it. We still gonna do amazing things,” he said.
Nasty said the Def Jam deal was a long time in the making and it didn't begin as a “business deal”. He said every time he was overseas he made it a point to create significant relationships and along the line, the Def Jam relationship gave birth to their partnership.
“You have to be strategic about how and when you announce something like that. We knew that people were going to make a big deal about it, so we saved it for a date when I had something to drop, which is why I released a song the same day I announced it.”
So what exactly does it mean to be a Def Jam artist?
The rapper simply explains it as a “no limitation” kind of deal.
“Essentially, this means there's a lot of things that are going to be taken more seriously, in the sense that there are no restrictions with getting the best and the most creative people from all over the world to do whatever I need. There are fewer limitations and the backing I have now is hectic. I have people who have been in the industry for years and are doing legendary things all in my corner ...”
Yey! Must be nice ekse!