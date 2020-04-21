Nasty C won’t let Covid-19 kill his vibe: We still gonna do amazing things!

While the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc globally, rapper Nasty C is determined to continue on his winning streak.

The rapper told TshisaLIVE that 2020 was the year he planned to promote his music on a global scale and live that jet setter life but those plans are on hold. However, he has plenty more up his sleeve.

“It obviously delayed a lot of things, including performances around the world once my single dropped. A lot of those trips have been pushed back and it's a bummer but we are working around it. I mean, I was supposed to go to Japan for the Olympics, we did something with Coca Cola for that but yeah that's on hold ...

“On the bright side though, I have gotten more time to work on my music. I've been working on more music, tons of music, like maybe music for four more albums. Also, just before the lockdown, I bought a lot of equipment for shooting and I aim to shoot and share performances. This has given me an opportunity to be a bit more creative about my performances and I know my fans will love it. We still gonna do amazing things,” he said.