Brian Temba slams people who only call on artists in times of crisis

22 April 2020 - 19:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Brian Temba is not impressed.
Brian Temba is not impressed.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Singer Brian Temba has slammed those who look to artists to perform for free during times of crisis, only to ignore them when everything goes back to normal.

The star has been in the industry for over 20 years and has seen a lot of how the industry has changed over the years.

So while many organisations have reached out to artists to help them raise funds during Covid-19 pandemic, Brian has warned them to have the same energy when things start looking up.

"It’s interesting that people call you for projects to sing for free, especially when there’s an occasion of distress, but when there’s paying projects, they don’t even think of you! Skip me with that s**t! Ngkhathele."

He said enough is enough and he can no longer stay silent.

"We always keep quiet and say yes that cool, not anymore! Pay me for my work. I'm a singer. I have worked hard for this."

The singer and producer has been outspoken during the Covid-19, last week calling out people in China who reportedly banned Africans from their stores.

He called on the president to intervene in the matter.

