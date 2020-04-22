TshisaLIVE

DJ Fresh & Siv Ngesi fear that the corrupt will 'eat' all the Covid-19 relief money

Mzansi's celebs react to Ramaphosa’s announcement of economic relief

22 April 2020 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Fresh has voiced his concern about how the relief money could be used.
Image: DJ Fresh via Instagram

DJ Fresh and TV personality Siv Ngesi are among those who have shared their concern over how the government's R500bn Covid-19 economic relief assistance will be spent, warning that the corrupt will possibly “eat” it

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several measures to try to curb an economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. He said government would reprioritise its budget for the 2020/2021 financial year in order to help finance the “extraordinary coronavirus budget” amounting to R500bn — or 10% of the GDP.

While the measures were welcomed by many, Siv worried that corrupt officials would see it as a payday.

“F**kers who steal and are mismanaging money over the next few years, must be dealt with brutality! We can’t afford any money wasted!”

DJ Fresh added his fears, saying that it could disappear at municipality level.

“This was actually my thought and fear when I heard how much would go to municipalities! Phela that’s where okes 'eat!'”

TV presenter Musa Mthombeni said the banks would also “eat”.

Others, like Major League DJz Bandile Mbere just wanted an update on whether the lockdown would be extended.

View this post on Instagram

🤣🤣🤣🤣 @casspernyovest

A post shared by Bandile Mbere (@bandz_majorleague) on

Actress and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya asked how she could assist family in KZN when she is now unemployed because of the pandemic. While Kelly Khumalo asked how the new measures would impact the entertainment industry.

Skeem Saam's Buhle Maseko was jokingly confused by all the numbers and said he needed someone to break it down for him.

Winnie Mashaba and Kaizer Motaung Jnr both praised the president and offered their support to him.

