DJ Fresh & Siv Ngesi fear that the corrupt will 'eat' all the Covid-19 relief money

DJ Fresh and TV personality Siv Ngesi are among those who have shared their concern over how the government's R500bn Covid-19 economic relief assistance will be spent, warning that the corrupt will possibly “eat” it

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several measures to try to curb an economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. He said government would reprioritise its budget for the 2020/2021 financial year in order to help finance the “extraordinary coronavirus budget” amounting to R500bn — or 10% of the GDP.

While the measures were welcomed by many, Siv worried that corrupt officials would see it as a payday.

“F**kers who steal and are mismanaging money over the next few years, must be dealt with brutality! We can’t afford any money wasted!”

DJ Fresh added his fears, saying that it could disappear at municipality level.

“This was actually my thought and fear when I heard how much would go to municipalities! Phela that’s where okes 'eat!'”