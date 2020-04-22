DJ Fresh & Siv Ngesi fear that the corrupt will 'eat' all the Covid-19 relief money
Mzansi's celebs react to Ramaphosa’s announcement of economic relief
DJ Fresh and TV personality Siv Ngesi are among those who have shared their concern over how the government's R500bn Covid-19 economic relief assistance will be spent, warning that the corrupt will possibly “eat” it
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several measures to try to curb an economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. He said government would reprioritise its budget for the 2020/2021 financial year in order to help finance the “extraordinary coronavirus budget” amounting to R500bn — or 10% of the GDP.
While the measures were welcomed by many, Siv worried that corrupt officials would see it as a payday.
“F**kers who steal and are mismanaging money over the next few years, must be dealt with brutality! We can’t afford any money wasted!”
DJ Fresh added his fears, saying that it could disappear at municipality level.
“This was actually my thought and fear when I heard how much would go to municipalities! Phela that’s where okes 'eat!'”
TV presenter Musa Mthombeni said the banks would also “eat”.
Others, like Major League DJz Bandile Mbere just wanted an update on whether the lockdown would be extended.
Actress and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya asked how she could assist family in KZN when she is now unemployed because of the pandemic. While Kelly Khumalo asked how the new measures would impact the entertainment industry.
Okay ngyamuzwa u President... ngikhalela I family yami of 5 people in KZN.... where am I gonna get the money to send them to buy food and pay debts end of this month 😭 since I am a breadwinner and I am honestly UNEMPLOYED NOW!! 😭😭😭#cyrilramaphosa #day26oflockdown #COVIDー19— #MamaKaBafana 😢 (@nelisiwe_sibiya) April 21, 2020
So what’s going to happen to the Entertainment industry?— Controversy Gin (@KellyKhumaloZA) April 21, 2020
Skeem Saam's Buhle Maseko was jokingly confused by all the numbers and said he needed someone to break it down for him.
Winnie Mashaba and Kaizer Motaung Jnr both praised the president and offered their support to him.