'Don't be mean': Nobuhle Mahlasela & Mvelo Makhanya take on cyberbullies

Celebs, including 7de Laan actress Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela and Scandal! star Mvelo Makhanya, have warned about the impact harsh words can have on people, and called for an end to cyberbullying.

Taking to Instagram this week, Nobuhle said she had watched how people had picked on another Instagram and reactions to a post she shared of herself.

She said that people felt the need to make horrible comments and fat shame, and it was not on.

“It is unnecessary guys. It is so unnecessary. No, don’t do that it. It is not right,” she said.

She added that often it was women who were the ones being mean.

“We are supposed to be standing together and supporting each other and loving each other. Yet, all the negativity and bad vibes are coming from other females.”

She said that being a public figure does not mean that she should be a target for abuse.

“Don’t be a mean girl. Stop cyberbullying. Stop body-shaming,” she added.