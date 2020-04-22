SNAPS | Rachel and Siya Kolisi help people most in need because of Covid-19

Siya is captain of the Springbok team that took home the World Cup last year.

Rachel shared snaps on Instagram of the couple preparing to drop off 500 food parcels for people in Zwide township in Port Elizabeth.

“Yesterday was the launch of the “each one, feed one” campaign in partnership with the Imbumba Foundation and Nelson Mandela Foundation. We did our first drop of 500 food parcels in Zwide township, Port Elizabeth, Siya’s hometown.

“This is a difficult time for many people, and we are committed to making sure as many people as possible are equipped,” the coupled said on their foundation's page.

In an Instagram TV interview with Associated Press, Rachel said they had soft-launched the foundation because they saw help was needed immediately, particularly in townships.

“A lot of people are in very serious danger in SA. Essentially we soft-launched it, but we wanted to help the people as soon as possible and make sure they are protected. The reality for a lot of people who are living in townships is that they don't have access water, so how are you going to give them soap to wash their hands?” she said.

The couple has encouraged people to donate and help out in any way.

