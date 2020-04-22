TshisaLIVE

Sphelele Mzimela confirms pregnancy with baby bump snap

22 April 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Sphelele Mzimela has shown off her baby bump.
Image: Sphelele Mzimela / Instagram

Weeks after it emerged that Uzalo had shown actress Sphelele Mzimela the door, she has finally broken her silence and shared a picture of her baby bump.

While speculation about Sphelele's sudden exit at the time continued to swirl, Uzalo's Nomfundo Zondi told TshisaLIVE that Sphelele's character, Mazaza, was an integral part of the drama's storyline. 

“Unfortunately Sphelele, who played Mazaza, was unable to continue with her role due to her personal ailments. Uzalo wishes her good health and a speedy recovery.

“As such, Uzalo has recast the role of Mazaza and she will be played by the electric Mpume Ngwenya.”

After weeks of “hiding" away from the rumour mill, Sphelele graced Instagram with a snap of her growing baby bump.

With a heartfelt caption, Sphelele wrote, “I've got nowhere left to hide ... looks like love has finally found me."

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Sphelele were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. 

