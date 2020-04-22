TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah's Daily Show raises R9.5m for Covid-19 relief

22 April 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show' has raised millions for Covid-19 relief.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah and The Daily Show has asked fans and followers to help those most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, raising about R9.5m in the process.

After almost every episode of the show Trevor has encouraged people to donate to various charities. 

While it is not possible to donate in SA, Deadline.com revealed that the show has raised about $500,000 (R9.5m) for charities in need.

It said that many of these charities included feeding projects, child care and the NYC Mayor’s Fund for First Responders.

Trevor has often thanked fans for their support on his show.

The star put his stand-up comedy tour, Loud and Clear, on hold last month, in an effort to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In support of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) effort to inform and help individual communities slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, I will be postponing all tour dates for the next month,” the comedian said on social media.

“By reducing large gatherings we can help flatten the curve of any possible outbreaks to keep it manageable within our communities. All postponed dates will be rescheduled and new show info will be posted to my website as it comes in.”

