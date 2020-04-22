WATCH | Emotional Kelly K video has fans seriously worried

Kelly Khumalo had many of her fans scared and concerned when she posted a video of herself telling fans to get on their knees and ask God what they should take from the Covid-19 pandemic.

An emotional Kelly told her followers that she couldn't stop crying and needed to tell them something important.

“I’ve been asked to ask you, all of you, I don’t care which part of the world you are from. I have been summoned to ask you guys to go on your knees and tell God what you want from this situation,” she said, repeating her message twice.