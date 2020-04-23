Flo Masebe: The Covid-19 count keeps rising, yet we're looking for ways to beat the lockdown rules

His comments came as health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that seven more people had died of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total death toll in SA to 65.

Though the government is doing all it can to curb the spread of Covid-19, Mme Florence described the daily count as “scary” and said citizens needed to adhere to the lockdown restrictions.

She suggested that the main focus shouldn't be on worrying about the ban on hot cooked meals, but the death toll that kept rising.

“The daily count keeps rising. Yet here we are still looking for ways to beat the lockdown rules. Here we are worried about pies and rotisserie chicken. Seven people in a day is scary.”