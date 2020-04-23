TshisaLIVE

Flo Masebe: The Covid-19 count keeps rising, yet we're looking for ways to beat the lockdown rules

23 April 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Florence Masebe wants South Africans to take Covid-19 seriously.
Image: Via Florence Masebe Instagram

Even though the World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended the South African government for doing a stellar job in response to the coronavirus pandemic, veteran actress Florence Masebe has urged South Africans to take the virus more seriously. 

WHO executive director Dr Michael Ryan on Thursday said SA had done an impressive job in bringing the spread of Covid-19 under control.

His comments came as health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that seven more people had died of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total death toll in SA to 65.

Though the government is doing all it can to curb the spread of Covid-19, Mme Florence described the daily count as “scary” and said citizens needed to adhere to the lockdown restrictions. 

She suggested that the main focus shouldn't be on worrying about the ban on hot cooked meals, but the death toll that kept rising. 

“The daily count keeps rising. Yet here we are still looking for ways to beat the lockdown rules. Here we are worried about pies and rotisserie chicken. Seven people in a day is scary.”

Rami Chuene backed her, saying South Africans shouldn’t try to cut corners.

Earlier this month, Mme Flo raised her concern about the government's Covid-19 WhatsApp service.

The actress said the service left out some indigenous languages, which could result in some communities not being properly informed about the virus.

Being a proud Venda woman, Mme Flo said, “It does not sit well with me that the WhatsApp service left other languages out. As if the virus discriminates.”

