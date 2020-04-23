Former Rhythm City and Uzalo actor Sipho Ngema’s family devastated by his death

Former Rhythm City and Uzalo actor Sipho Ngema's family are “shattered” after the star's death this week.

Sipho's daughter Mbali told TshisaLIVE that her father died in a Johannesburg hospital late on Tuesday from heart failure.

“He passed away [on Tuesday] night at 10.15pm at a hospital in Johannesburg. He suffered from pulmonary hypertension, which caused his heart to fail. The family is currently discussing details of his burial,” she said.

She said the family were devastated by his passing and struggling to make sense of it all.

“The family is not well. Some are still calling to confirm his death. We have received a million phone calls from his friends and colleagues. The support has truly been humbling. He really was loved.”