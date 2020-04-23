IN MEMES | 'Why would you trust a mechanic called Sbhamu?' #ReaTsotella fans ask
After watching multiple shows of the confrontational reality TV show, Rea Tsotella, fans sure know the "signs" of potential "scammers" and they were shook to find out the couple on Wednesday's show decided to trust a mechanic called "Sbhamu" with their car.
Fans took to Twitter to say that the smooth-talking mechanic's name - which can be translated to "gun" in English - should have been the first warning for Molapo.
Molapo asked the show to intervene and ask their mechanic, Sbhamu, to pay back their money. Not only because the guy couldn't and didn't fix the car but because he went on to lie to them and sold parts from their car to fix other cars.
Having met all sorts of people who trick others out of their hard-earned cash, viewers were not impressed by the mechanic in the least. Watch the video clip below, where Sbhamu continued to lie about why their car was never fixed and is missing parts.
A mechanic always demands money and makes false promises but the car is not getting fixed or returned to its owners. How do you make sure that he pays? #ReaTsotellaWednesday Tonight 21h30 pic.twitter.com/rWDYGIPAxi— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) April 22, 2020
The confrontation with Sbhamu yielded no real answers. The mechanic was calm as host Moshe grilled him with questions and whenever he spoke, he continued to "lie" about his intention with Molapo's car.
Fans had the memes for the episode.
#ReaTsotellaWednesday https://t.co/rqa22aY6fi pic.twitter.com/Ql72Aku8Sl— Thespotterlady❤ (@mfundo__N) April 22, 2020
From Klerksdorp straight to Soweto to trust a guy called Sbhamu?#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/SVDgVcZnbH— Botlhe (@botlhe88) April 22, 2020
#ReaTsotellaWednesday Sbhamu is annoying. Ebile he should have washed his hands. pic.twitter.com/NAm4XPADzq— MaMthiya 🍃 (@Healer_Retha) April 22, 2020
No maarn Sbhamu is a scammer... All these months and he doesn't answer his phone🤔🤔🤔#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/jHqq3rJ2qL— 💓Nokuthula💓 (@Nokuthu22280895) April 22, 2020
USbhamu...uSbhamu ngempela, ukudubula ngenxoxo emnandi ubuka #ReaTsotellaWednesday #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/hOodTnVQ4J— Swar (@Neliswa_Xaba) April 22, 2020
Why did they take their car so far..?— M͓̽o͓̽m͓̽o͓̽ (@_Montlenyane_) April 22, 2020
Ha gona di mechanic ko Klerksdorp???#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/aRQwpXM1Ur
#ReatsotellaWednesday Sbhamu says klerksdorp is a village pic.twitter.com/wQMnIWPhoP— Eatile Junior (@sammy_04552) April 22, 2020
Sbhamu is even a Light weight I'd Muur him &, I'd make him fix it in 2hours whilst crying👋#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/OttpLtDT0q— 0F£NT$€ (@MoscurryLeshawn) April 22, 2020
The way machanic is dressed all hopes gone to the sea #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/gkhBjsEyGP— LindaniManqele (@MTHONGAML) April 22, 2020
#ReaTsotellaWednesday— 💓Nokuthula💓 (@Nokuthu22280895) April 22, 2020
Is Sbhamu drunk... Just asking🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/KDDiBoi4sI