IN MEMES | 'Why would you trust a mechanic called Sbhamu?' #ReaTsotella fans ask

23 April 2020 - 11:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
TV personality Moshe Ndiki is hosting 'Rea Tsotella'.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

After watching multiple shows of the confrontational reality TV show, Rea Tsotella, fans sure know the "signs" of potential "scammers" and they were shook to find out the couple on Wednesday's show decided to trust a mechanic called "Sbhamu" with their car.

Fans took to Twitter to say that the smooth-talking mechanic's name - which can be translated to "gun" in English - should have been the first warning for Molapo.

Molapo asked the show to intervene and ask their mechanic, Sbhamu, to pay back their money. Not only because the guy couldn't and didn't fix the car but because he went on to lie to them and sold parts from their car to fix other cars.

Having met all sorts of people who trick others out of their hard-earned cash, viewers were not impressed by the mechanic in the least. Watch the video clip below, where Sbhamu continued to lie about why their car was never fixed and is missing parts.

The confrontation with Sbhamu yielded no real answers. The mechanic was calm as host Moshe grilled him with questions and whenever he spoke, he continued to "lie" about his intention with Molapo's car.

Fans had the memes for the episode.

