Kelly Khumalo hits back at video hate: It’s their only moment of relevance

23 April 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Kelly Khumalo is not here for the hate.
Kelly Khumalo has shrugged off the hate she received this week, after she found herself on the Twitter trends list for an emotional video of herself asking fans to get on their knees and ask God what they should take from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the video, posted to Instagram, Kelly said she couldn't stop crying and had been “summoned” to make the request to her fans.

WATCH | Emotional Kelly K video has fans seriously worried

"I have been summoned to ask you guys to go on your knees and tell God what you want from this situation"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

While some shared their concern for the star, others dragged her on social media.

Kelly is no stranger to trending and when her fans tried to defend her by calling for an end to the “bullying”, she sent a stinging clapback to her haters.

“Let them continue my love, it’s their only moment of relevance,” she wrote.

She said her haters can go “all the way to hell” and said it was not worth explaining herself to people who didn’t want to understand her.

“Sisi, don’t waste your time explaining these things. You get it, that’s all that matters. Yeka utshani obulele buvuswe umlilo,” she told a follower.

She also went on a blocking spree, cutting off anyone who had criticised her.

And in case you didn’t get the message the first few times, Kelly took to Instagram to make it clear that she is “not here to be liked”.

