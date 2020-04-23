Kgomotso Christopher explains soapie production for 'concerned' fans amid Covid lockdown
Actress Kgomotso Christopher had to take some time to help fans who are panicking as more and more soapies run out of episodes to air thanks to Covid-19, understand how the production processes work.
The talented actress, who played YV on etv's Scandal!, had an interesting conversation on her TL as fans flooded her with questions about whether they would get to see YV's exit on Scandal!, considering how most soapies and dramas are fast running out of episodes to air.
“Every show is different. In simple terms. The episodes you are watching on Scandal, today, were shot in Jan/Feb. But today is April 22. So Scandal shoots 2/3 months in advance. I have left the show but will be on screen until June/July because show pre-recorded. Hope that helps.”
The actress had to help her fans understand why continuing to shoot wouldn't have been safe for both cast and crew. This is in addition to the fact that shooting after lockdown was imposed would have been illegal.
“National lockdown, locked us down. But it makes sense. In this lockdown, if we have to keep shooting intimate scenes or even normal scenes where we have to hug, i.e no social distancing... how does a director shoot that?” she explained.
See some of the processes Kgomotso had to explain.
Fans all over SA will have to “hang in there” as far as incomplete storylines go on their favourite soapies.
Sowetan reported that pay-TV company DStv confirmed that Isibaya and Gomora will “be on a production break from April 24 due to the nationwide lockdown”, which meant that they would also not have enough episodes to air.
The Queen will go off air after the second week of May due to the same problem.