Kgomotso Christopher explains soapie production for 'concerned' fans amid Covid lockdown

“Every show is different. In simple terms. The episodes you are watching on Scandal, today, were shot in Jan/Feb. But today is April 22. So Scandal shoots 2/3 months in advance. I have left the show but will be on screen until June/July because show pre-recorded. Hope that helps.”

The actress had to help her fans understand why continuing to shoot wouldn't have been safe for both cast and crew. This is in addition to the fact that shooting after lockdown was imposed would have been illegal.

“National lockdown, locked us down. But it makes sense. In this lockdown, if we have to keep shooting intimate scenes or even normal scenes where we have to hug, i.e no social distancing... how does a director shoot that?” she explained.

See some of the processes Kgomotso had to explain.