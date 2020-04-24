Celebs react to 'lockdown level four' after Cyril Ramaphosa's address

Several famous faces were among the thousands of South Africans who took to social media to express their feels over the lockdown extension announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night.

Even though the lockdown extension was expected and had been trending on Twitter for hours before the president's speech, the masses couldn't help but express sadness when Ramaphosa confirmed South Africa is still a long way from the freedom they desire.

Ramaphosa said government had decided to start ending the lockdown in phases from April 30.

He said several levels of lockdown intensity had been defined by the government. At the moment, South Africa was in a level five lockdown but would move into level four from May 1.

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe was one of those who hoped cabinet ministers would offer clarity on what living under level four lockdown entailed. However, she was mostly heartbroken about still being unable to see her family.

"Jokes aside, this is so tough. My nephew was born and I haven’t been able to see him. Missing family and friends, and of course the impact on our respective careers, has been the biggest hit. It’s a lot to deal with," she wrote.

While some celebs praised Ramaphosa for his wisdom, celebs such as Sizwe Dhlomo shared their biggest concerns.

"The problem with this now is who determines what’s safe and what isn’t? Let’s say you have kids. Do you allow them back to school? It’s easier when it’s just a blanket lockdown. No one questions that. Employers are going to take advantage as well," Sizwe said.

South Africa's borders will remain closed on May 1 and no travel will be allowed between provinces unless in exceptional circumstances. Public transport will continue to operate under certain limitations. All gatherings will remain prohibited, apart from funerals and those required for work.

Here are reactions from some celebs.