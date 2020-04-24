TshisaLIVE

DJ Tira claps back hard at claims he is faking this DJ thing

24 April 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Tira was not impressed by the claims.
DJ Tira was not impressed by the claims.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Tira

DJ Tira was left fuming after a social media user claimed that he was fooling people during a televised performance and was faking his set.

The user, who is an aspiring DJ, took to Twitter to share a picture of Tira performing and claimed that the sound cables were not connected to the mixer.

“Mara we are not stupid yaz,” the user said.

When confronted with evidence that it was connected, the user apologised and said “personally from the camera view it was misinterpreting”.

But Tira was not having any of it and slammed the user for not even knowing how a mixer works.

“These youngsters. I'm sure you don't even know how to connect this mixer now you making judgments from what you see. Tsek! You need to go to school and stop thinking DJing is an easy option to make a living,” he said.

DJ Euphonik weighed in on the matter, adding that often wannabe DJs didn't even know the basics.

“It's so funny because some of them call themselves DJs but don't even know that you can play using 1 USB stick linking to 4 cd players, but ke!”

MORE

'God is angry': DJ Tira believes prayer will help beat Covid-19

"We need to pray harder than before and ask God for his intervention and mercy during this difficult time."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Gugu Khathi: If you understand money you won’t say it can’t buy you happiness

DJ Tira's wife has advised young women to change their mindsets about money
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Tira and Anga accused of lockdown breach

The neighbourhood feud between Mthokozisi "DJ Tira" Khathi and Benjamini O'Neil seems to be far from over.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Uzalo distances itself from 'fake Nompilo Maphumulo letter' to the president TshisaLIVE
  2. Ayanda Borotho says we have been 'fooled' to chase fancy cars in the name of ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Former Rhythm City and Uzalo actor Sipho Ngema’s family devastated by his death TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Twitter wants #DMF’s Moratuwa & Simon to have their own reality show! TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Black Coffee on finding himself again during the lockdown TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X