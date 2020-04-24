Gabi T has been loving her pregnancy & relies on God for hope during Covid-19

Actress Gabisile Tshabalala has made a conscious decision to focus only on the word of God as an expecting mama during this coronavirus lockdown and she's explained why she's had to do that for her peace of mind.

The actress - who is due to give birth in the next couple of weeks - told TshisaLIVE that with all the negativity and fearmongering going on in the media and social media with regards to Covid-19, she's had to choose what she pays attention to so as not to stress herself out.

“I'm not really as affected by this global pandemic, as I perhaps should be. But that is because I have been feeding myself more of the word of God, than the words that we are hearing outside. I am not saying that this thing doesn't exist, because it does, but I am more of a believer in Christ than anything else.

“The word of God says faith comes from what we hear, so I make sure that I listen to the word of God instead of what the world is saying. Because what the world is doing is just instilling fear and so much anxiety. There's negativity all the time, so I don't want to give it power by always speaking and thinking about it.”