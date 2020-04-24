TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | AKA drops teasers of new songs and the internet is losing its mind

24 April 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper AKA has the socials talking with his new songs.
Rapper AKA has the socials talking with his new songs.
Image: AKA Instagram/ @don__design

Oh snap! SA's most loved rapper AKA is back on the socials and came bearing gifts, two new never-been-heard-before tunes that got all the Megacy losing it.

After a short hiatus from the socials, the rapper seems to be back in full force with new songs for the streets.

The rapper has been MIA since he shared a series of hectic tweets directed at hip-hop nemesis, Cassper Nyovest, and his parents.

Although everyone is following the government's instruction to self-isolate and stay safe at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak, AKA teased songs that South Africans can look forward after the lockdown is lifted.

The first song, titled God Is King, is a trap-like jam that's reminiscent of the club vibe.

The second snippet that the Mega shared was, Soft Reference.

It received somewhat mixed reviews, with many wondering what kind of vibe AKA was pushing.

Cassper: I’m not afraid of AKA

The rapper went off at people comparing him to the Supa Mega.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | LOL! Skhumba new rap hit about his child is hilarious

Hands up, who knew that Skhumba had bars?
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

SA hip-hop dominates the Twitter trends list with Cassper at No 1, and here’s why

Mzansi should know by now: It's Mufasa's world, and we are all just living in it!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Uzalo distances itself from 'fake Nompilo Maphumulo letter' to the president TshisaLIVE
  2. Ayanda Borotho says we have been 'fooled' to chase fancy cars in the name of ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Former Rhythm City and Uzalo actor Sipho Ngema’s family devastated by his death TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Twitter wants #DMF’s Moratuwa & Simon to have their own reality show! TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Black Coffee on finding himself again during the lockdown TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X