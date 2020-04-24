TNS sorry for muthi rant

Music producer and DJ Nkazimulo “TNS” Ngema has apologised for accusing people of using muthi on him.

The music producer left many shook and confused this week when he called on those using muthi on him to stop.

He made the muthi allegations in a now-deleted video on Instagram, where he alluded to people from Durban trying to see the demise of his career.

“They try to do all these bad things so that I should quit, so that I give up, so that I become paralysed, so that, in the end, I'll be unable to make the kind of music I made for South Africans,” he said in his blowout moment.

When approached for comment, TNS' management told TshisaLIVE the star wanted to put the incident behind him.

“We would like to put the matter to bed and focus his energies more on positive things. We have no comment (s) further in relation to the matter in question.”

However, speaking to Daily Sun, the club DJ revealed he was wrong to falsely accuse people. He claimed that he was going through a lot at the time.

“I'm okay now ... my fans can stop worrying about me. I was just pouring my heart out. The ending of the video was not my plan at all. It just happened.

“I'm glad it happened because I needed to pour it all out.”

This is not the first time that TNS has felt attacked by people. In January, the music producer was accused of not putting his priorities right by buying a new car instead of plastering his house in eMandeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

A video, which went viral on social media, shows TNS being verbally attacked by a group of men who accuse him of buying a new car while his family home is allegedly “falling” apart.

The four men approach TNS's car and proceed to shout through his window. They are later joined by other men before the musician ends up speeding off.