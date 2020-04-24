TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Maphorisa joins Kelly Khumalo in prayer, but his plea left the streets howling!

24 April 2020 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
DJ Maphorisa has joined TikTok.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

DJ Maphorisa has heeded songstress Kelly Khumalo's call that everybody needs to pray to God during this Covid-19 pandemic — but his version of prayer left tweeps howling!

While Kelly's emotional state when she recorded her message left a lot of people concerned, the message she delivered landed with many people, including DJ Maphorisa.

Kelly told her followers that she couldn't stop crying and needed to tell them something important.

“I’ve been asked to ask you, all of you, I don’t care which part of the world you are from. I have been summoned to ask you guys to go on your knees and tell God what you want from this situation,” she said, repeating her message twice.

The DJ took to TikTok - the latest social media craze in Mzansi - to give his version of prayer by "singing" a Xitsonga gospel song.

The song, titled Hi Hanya Mahala, is from Joyous Celebration and speaks of how the gospel of Jesus Christ saves lives because Jesus paid the ultimate price when he died on the cross and rose again

Phori's version, however, left a lot to be desired in terms of uhm... basically everything but especially the vocals.

Here is how the song ACTUALLY  sounds bantase...

But we guess... God takes all prayers no matter how off key they are neh...?

*crosses fingers*

