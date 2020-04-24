TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah on missing live shows: I don't perform for myself. I like to make people feel better

24 April 2020 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Trevor Noah opened up about how he is coping during lockdown.
Image: Trevor Noah via Instagram

Trevor Noah has opened up about his concerns regarding concerts and comedy shows probably being the last things to return after Covid-19.  

Talking to Ellen DeGeneres in an interview, Trevor said the worst part of Covid-19 was not being able to tell his jokes to a live audience.

"That is maybe the worst part of what is happening for me individually. It is horrible. I've never been the kind of performer who likes the sound of my own voice or telling myself jokes in the mirror, I don't perform for myself. I like to make people feel better, I like to make them laugh, Doing this is a very strange experience."

The comedian said the fact that he might have to wait until 2021 or beyond before he can perform in a traditional stand-up comedy concert was very hard to digest.

However, besides that worry, the comedian said he was coping pretty well under the circumstances.

"I won't lie, I'm doing as well as one can be doing in this situation. I've always been an introvert. I've always been an indoor child. Staying indoors is not a punishment for me. This is how I grew up. Other than worrying about what will happen to the world, I'm pretty chilled out," Trevor said.

The one thing Trevor won't do is cut his own hair. In fact, he's trying to see if he can grow a mini afro.

Watch the hilarious video below.

