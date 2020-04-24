WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu sheds tears over house robbery: I lost stuff worth more than R100k

Zodwa Wabantu struggled to fight back tears after her house was broken into and items worth more than R100,000 stolen.

Luckily for Zodwa, neither she nor her family members (boyfriend and son) were at the house in Malvern when it was burgled.

When she spoke to TshisaLIVE on Thursday, she thanked God because she said she believed something bad could have happened to them.

“I'm heartbroken that you work so hard only for other people with evil hearts to take everything you've worked for. It really hurts. But I am very grateful there was nobody at home. I could have been raped or killed if I was in the house, but God made sure I wasn't there.”

Zodwa said her son was staying at his grandparents' house and she was in Johannesburg for work (with the necessary permits of course).

She said she was alerted to the robbery on Thursday by her neighbours, who were surprised to see doors and windows open.

The dancer said judging from videos her neighbours sent, all her clothes, jewellery, gadgets, perfumes, machines purchased for her cleaning service company and other valuables were gone. She said the stolen items were valued at more than R100,000.

“At the moment I can't calculate how much I have lost because I am estimating from the videos I was sent and they don't show my whole house.

“When Vusi (her boyfriend) gets to the house I will have a clearer picture of exactly what was stolen. The machines for cleaning were worth about R50,000. One of the perfume boxes costs around R10,000.”

Zodwa said she was yet to open a case with the police but would be doing so soon.

In the video she posted on Instagram, Zodwa shared her pain with her followers.

Watch the emotional video below.