Buhle Samuels on Covid-19: What can we take away from this virus?
There's no doubt that life as we know it has been changed forever by Covid-19 but actress Buhle Samuels believes that taking certain lessons from this lockdown will make life better once the crisis is over.
The actress - who has been a lot more active on social media thanks to lockdown - took to Twitter to share her thoughts with her followers about lessons the coronavirus has taught the country.
“I'm wondering about what we can take away from this virus. Do we actually need to go to offices to work? Of course, some professions do but some are operating fine. Is it necessary to have people stuck in traffic stressed out and anxious? Can’t bosses come up with a more flexible way?” she asked.
The actress explained that she understood that some people have no choice but to go out and work. However, one thing Covid-19 seemed to have shown SA, among others, was that it is actually possible to work from home. The actress shared some of her ideas on her TL.
“Also businesses can reduce their costs by renting out offices by hot-desking ... Then if staff and people, in general, aren’t travelling so much, then insurance companies can reduce people's premiums, putting more money in people's pockets. So people can make ends meet.
“There’ll be less traffic, fewer accidents, better quality of life for people and a solution to try to put more money where it belongs and perhaps this will motivate people to work ..." she said.
Read the rest of the thread below.
