Buhle Samuels on Covid-19: What can we take away from this virus?

There's no doubt that life as we know it has been changed forever by Covid-19 but actress Buhle Samuels believes that taking certain lessons from this lockdown will make life better once the crisis is over.

The actress - who has been a lot more active on social media thanks to lockdown - took to Twitter to share her thoughts with her followers about lessons the coronavirus has taught the country.

“I'm wondering about what we can take away from this virus. Do we actually need to go to offices to work? Of course, some professions do but some are operating fine. Is it necessary to have people stuck in traffic stressed out and anxious? Can’t bosses come up with a more flexible way?” she asked.