MaMkhize: I'm tired of people asking me when I'm donating

25 April 2020 - 16:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
MamKhize is pleading with people to stop asking her when is she donating but rather ask her what time she sleeps and wakes up.
Durban businesswoman and reality star Shauwn Mkhize has donated hand sanitisers in Durban to help stop the spread of Covid-19, but people feel that it's not enough.

Shauwn wrote a social media post to her fans recently telling them how tired she is of being asked when she is donating to relief efforts.

She told them to sit back and rephrase their questions, instead asking her what time she sleeps and wakes up.

She explained that people are not concerned about how long she goes without seeing her family and how many hours she is spending in late-night meetings.

“I have to explain myself again that I don’t have money sitting around. I set my goals and I work hard, pushing myself to achieve them. Lastly, I believe donation comes from the heart and you don’t donate to display or show off but you do it for self-fulfilment and doing what is right”.

The businesswoman pleaded with people to refrain from asking her questions on her Instagram because she is not going to answer them.

“I am not going to answer the questions because I always do what I can, when I can with no pressure. I love you all and stay safe” she added.

