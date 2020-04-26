Letoya Makhene on relationship backlash: 'I heard God saying peace be still'

Actress and musician Letoya Makhene is not fazed by the backlash and opinions being shared about her relationship with businesswomen Lebohang Keswa

The couple got tongues wagging earlier this month after Sunday World reported on their romance. They later confirmed their relationship on social media.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE this week, Letoya said she has a way of dealing with the backlash through deep prayer.

“The backlash is something that I prepared myself for spiritually, and is something that God prepared me for. One of the messages that I went to bed with, the night before the article came out, was I literally had my God saying to me, 'peace be still'. When the message came in for me I knew exactly what I needed to do.”

She was concerned about what her father, veteran musician Blondie Makhene, and children would think about her relationship, but said she got love and support from them.

“I feel amazing and grateful to be mentored by my father. Other people have access to their mentors over the weekends or when their mentor says they can come. I have access to my mentor everyday, I can even call him at 3am in the morning if I want to. My dad is super gifted and talented and we work very well together. We don’t buy each others' faces and we are about creating a good product that we both know that our names are on it”

She also thanked the LGBTQI+ community for the love and support they have shown the couple.

Letoya is now focusing on her music and has released a new single.

She has been in studio since January to record the single called Ngihawukele.

The song has been close to her heart for many years and she is grateful that the single is finally out.

“I want to give people music that they can listen to decades from now. My fans are loving it,” she added.