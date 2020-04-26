Power FM’s Mpumi Mlambo: Giving people food and taking pictures of them is really not cool

Power FM DJ Mpumi Mlambo is not impressed with people who share pictures of themselves giving to the needy, asking why they could not just help and leave.

As celebs across the country share snaps of themselves handing out food parcels and other resources to people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mpumi voiced her concerns.

“Guys, I’m sorry but this thing of giving people food and taking pictures of them is really not 100 man. Something is really off about it. It makes me sad, man. Can’t y’all just help and leave,” she wrote on Twitter.