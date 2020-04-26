TshisaLIVE

Power FM’s Mpumi Mlambo: Giving people food and taking pictures of them is really not cool

26 April 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mpumi Mlambo sparked debate with her comments.
Image: Mpumi Mlambo's Instagram

Power FM DJ Mpumi Mlambo is not impressed with people who share pictures of themselves giving to the needy, asking why they could not just help and leave.

As celebs across the country share snaps of themselves handing out food parcels and other resources to people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mpumi voiced her concerns.

“Guys, I’m sorry but this thing of giving people food and taking pictures of them is really not 100 man. Something is really off about it. It makes me sad, man. Can’t y’all just help and leave,” she wrote on Twitter.

She added that it would be better if they kept the images to themselves.

Her comments sparked a fierce debate on whether posting about your good deeds was “unnecessary” or “inspiring”.

Mpumi acknowledged that some were motivated by seeing images of people giving back and applauded those who did help others, but said we also need to think of those we are giving to.

“I respect the great work they are doing but I’m just remembering how I grew up with nothing. I would have been so heartbroken seeing pictures of myself and my family on social media holding plates,” she explained.

As the conversation grew, she laughed off a follower’s suggestion that she was not a “Good Samaritan” like those who she was criticising.

