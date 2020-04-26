Somizi could launch his own range of cool face masks

Talk about a jack of all trades! Media personality Somizi might be venturing into the world of clothing by selling “fashionable” masks that you can rock during the coronavirus pandemic.

The media personality teased his latest business venture on social media this week.

Taking to Instagram, Somizi highlighted that he was “testing the waters” by sharing snaps of him in a stylish cloth-like mask that matched his jacket and beanie.

“Testing the waters. New masks loading. Fashionably protected. Variety of materials - any material actually,” he wrote.

Somizi asked his fans whether they'd buy his masks if he sold them. He added that they would be affordable, with so many people currently experiencing money issues.

“If this was available, would you buy it? And, of course, at a very affordable price since the pockets are very tight. It's so cool and comfortable. Let's see the response and I'll take it from there.”