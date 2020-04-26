TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Thickleeyonce shares her 'first-time' stories

Star opens up about the first time she had sex and first time she got drunk

26 April 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Thickleeyonce spilled the beans about her first time having sex and getting drunk.
Thickleeyonce spilled the beans about her first time having sex and getting drunk.
Image: Thickleeyonce/Instagram

Do you remember your firsts? Well, social media influencer and businesswoman Thickleeyonce recalls a thing or two about her first time having sex and getting drunk. 

The plus-size model took to her cozy couch and shared her “first-time tag” on her YouTube channel, Thickleeyonce Legobane, where she became candid about a few of her experiences. 

Though some of SA's faves are not outchea spilling the beans about their firsts, Thickleeyonce stuck to her motto of “keeping it real”, as she narrated her first time having sex. 

“The first time I had sex. Oh my G*d, it was the absolute ghetto! But I remember it like it was yesterday because it was so precious to me and him, as it was the first time for the both of us. 

“We were in high school, I'm not going to disclose how old, but, yeah, he was like my first true love, my first ever boyfriend, the first guy I really really loved. So, that's why I didn't have any regrets or anything.”

Thickleeyonce added that she remembers being very scared seeing that none of her friends were having sex at the time. 

“I was like, so scared, scared of being shamed because it felt like such a big step. Anyway, we like did it, it was on the floor on a blanket.

“Obviously we were high school kids and there were no parents who were going to let us both be in the bedroom together, so we made a plan and we did it.”

Leeyonce expressed that it took them three days to have sex because it was so sore in beginning.

She also went on to narrate her first experience being drunk.

“I was never big on drinking, I didn't care for alcohol as a teenager. I told myself that I'd drink when I reached the legal age but with the baps, I was like hey.

“I remember it was my matric dance I was in grade 12 after-party at some club in Sandton and then I had one Smirnoff Spin or something, I don't know. I got stupid drunk from one cider. People were calling my best friend Lerato to check on me because I was so drunk and all over the place.”

First Time Tag! Do you remember your firsts?? Comment x like x subscribe.

MORE

WATCH | Local and international beauty influencers nail the viral 'Don't rush challenge'

The challenge is named after Young T's 2019 single, 'Don't rush'
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

SNAPS | Thickleeyonce serves us some body-positive looks

"Reminder: being fat doesn’t make you ugly - a heart full of hate does."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

All you need is the dash! Kelly Khumalo milks her Controvesy with gin

Oh so controversial!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

This is what happened when Thickleeyonce joined Tinder

Must suck being famous. LOL!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Dumisani Dlamini responds to claims he's never met his famous daughter, Doja Cat TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu sheds tears over house robbery: I lost stuff worth more ... TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Tira claps back hard at claims he is faking this DJ thing TshisaLIVE
  4. Uzalo distances itself from 'fake Nompilo Maphumulo letter' to the president TshisaLIVE
  5. Ayanda Borotho says we have been 'fooled' to chase fancy cars in the name of ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X