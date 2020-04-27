TshisaLIVE

'After months of being unable to' Boity finally drops 'Bakae' video

27 April 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Boity has dropped her music video for 'Bakae' and it's flames!
Image: Instagram/Boity Thulo

After apparently “battling for months” to drop her new music video, Boity has finally released it on her Instagram page.

Sis has admitted to having some “record label issues” in the past and took to Twitter recently to once again hint at difficulties in releasing her content.

“After months of being unable to drop this video, I’ve decided to give the people what they want,” she said, adding the hashtag #ByAnyMeansNeccesary.

The video shows Boity speaking into a mirror before transitioning to her on the red carpet swamped by photographers and her in a shop acting the fool.

View this post on Instagram

After months of being unable to release this music video, I have decided to give the people what they want. I hope you guys love it as much as I do. A HUGE THANK YOU to the creative team behind this insane visuals - @weareblacksmith I hope to shoot many, many more with you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💕💕💕🎶🎶🎶👑👑👑 Best friend - @galamolabi Bakae - @therealganjabeatz Production - @weareblacksmith Hair - @ceeceeeee Makeup - @imakeyoubeeliv & @beauty101_irene Creative Director - @marcusvongeyso Director - @napephasha Producer - @diogo808 DOP - @rickjoaquim Stylist - @evolve_keepchanging Photography - @adrianabrahamsphoto Post production - @thefirstordersa #BakaeVideo #OwnYourThrone👑

A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on

Speaking at the screening of her reality show, Boity: Own Your Throne in February, Boity admitted to having some “record label issues”.

“People are assuming that I am just laid-back and not wanting to release new music. I have so much music. I have been ready for the past six months.

“Things are taking long, but, you know, everything will be fine eventually and you will get all the music that is ready. It is awesome. I think you guys are going to love it,” she said at the time.

The issue came back to the fore on last week's episode of the reality show when Boity's manager called her to ask for a meeting with her and the label, about stuff that could be “problematic” around “music and releases”.

He said they were in a “very difficult situation right now”.

“I have been angry. I have been sad. I have been miffed out, complained. But at this point there is nothing else I can do,” she said, adding that she had been “blocked”.

Boity did not reveal the reasons for the delay in the release of her music video, or why it did not premiere on other video-sharing services like YouTube, but fans were still grateful for the drop and filled her TL with messages of praise for the video.

Somizi was impressed and said the rapper was “gifted”, while Bontle Modiselle called it “hectic”.

TshisaLIVE
